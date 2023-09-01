StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of GIGM stock opened at $1.36 on Monday. GigaMedia has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.24% of GigaMedia as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

