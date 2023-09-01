StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Price Performance
Shares of GIGM stock opened at $1.36 on Monday. GigaMedia has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter.
GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
