Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

FWRD has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a report on Monday, August 7th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Forward Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.14.

Forward Air Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $70.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.71 and a 200-day moving average of $101.63. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $60.09 and a 52-week high of $121.38.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.37). Forward Air had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $402.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.96%.

Insider Transactions at Forward Air

In other Forward Air news, insider Kyle R. Mitchin purchased 1,093 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.63 per share, with a total value of $75,012.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,832.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Forward Air news, insider Kyle R. Mitchin bought 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.63 per share, for a total transaction of $75,012.59. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,832.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Schmitt bought 16,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,335.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,632,213.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,544 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 137.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

