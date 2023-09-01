DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given New $44.00 Price Target at UBS Group

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.86.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $50.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of -143.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $69.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $661.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.69 million. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in DocuSign by 81,642.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,575,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565,778 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,007,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in DocuSign by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 256.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,384,000 after buying an additional 1,831,001 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

