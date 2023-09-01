Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Argo Group International

Argo Group International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARGO opened at $29.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.00. Argo Group International has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.56.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.42). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 334.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Argo Group International by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Argo Group International by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Argo Group International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Argo Group International by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter.

About Argo Group International

(Get Free Report)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.