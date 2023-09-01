StockNews.com Downgrades Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Avangrid from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $34.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $50.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.41. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.42.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29). Avangrid had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 117.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 103.1% during the first quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 4,533,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,782 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 740.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 605,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 533,565 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 9,303.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 527,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,313,000 after acquiring an additional 521,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,436,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,514,000 after acquiring an additional 361,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 829,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,653,000 after acquiring an additional 360,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

