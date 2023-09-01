International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Trading Down 3.4 %
International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.23 million, a PE ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $0.75.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
