PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
PolyMet Mining Stock Performance
PLM stock opened at $2.09 on Monday. PolyMet Mining has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $405.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.56.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PolyMet Mining Company Profile
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PolyMet Mining
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Takeaways from the August Inflation Report
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- On Fire: 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Penny Stocks
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- 6 Cybersecurity Stocks: Which is the Best to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.