PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Stock Performance

PLM stock opened at $2.09 on Monday. PolyMet Mining has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $405.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.56.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLM. UBS Group AG increased its position in PolyMet Mining by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in PolyMet Mining during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PolyMet Mining by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

Featured Articles

