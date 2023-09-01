Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $3.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $20.40.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Oragenics

About Oragenics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Oragenics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Oragenics by 116.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

