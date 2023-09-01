Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGENFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $3.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $20.40.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGENGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Oragenics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Oragenics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Oragenics by 116.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

