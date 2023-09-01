CRH (NYSE:CRH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Separately, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

CRH Stock Up 0.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of CRH stock opened at $57.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $60.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 0.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CRH by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the first quarter worth $1,541,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of CRH by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 24.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

