Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $8.75.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of HT opened at $9.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $393.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

