Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $9.20 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NVTS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.89.

Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $8.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.37. Navitas Semiconductor has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $11.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92.

In related news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 23,166 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $232,586.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 879,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,829,035.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Navitas Semiconductor news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 57,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $479,955.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,498,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,336,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 23,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $232,586.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 879,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,829,035.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 937,305 shares of company stock valued at $7,940,729 over the last three months. Company insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 374.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,993,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 111.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,415 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 47.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,919,000 after purchasing an additional 653,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 116.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,944,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 43.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 562,582 shares in the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

