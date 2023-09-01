Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Given “Overweight” Rating at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $450.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Watsco from $323.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on Watsco in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $364.00.

NYSE:WSO opened at $364.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.15. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.94. Watsco has a twelve month low of $228.61 and a twelve month high of $383.83.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

