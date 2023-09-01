Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.90.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MUR opened at $45.39 on Monday. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.38.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.77 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy Oil news, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $429,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,490.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $429,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,490.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $4,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,499,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,942,682.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,022,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $766,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,784,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $555,123,000 after buying an additional 285,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,682,000 after purchasing an additional 365,686 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,714,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $295,478,000 after buying an additional 168,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,980,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,147,000 after purchasing an additional 173,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

