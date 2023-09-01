GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GDS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of GDS from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.92.

Get GDS alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GDS

GDS Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of GDS

Shares of GDS stock opened at $11.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.81. GDS has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Barclays PLC grew its position in GDS by 132.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in GDS by 23.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in GDS by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.