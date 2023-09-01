Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CNQ. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.50.

CNQ stock opened at $64.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $65.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.46.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.86%. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6744 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $960,796,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $451,985,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,739,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,409,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684,896 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 36.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,233,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $953,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716,523 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

