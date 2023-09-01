American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Raymond James

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHFree Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AMH. B. Riley raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.84.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.5 %

AMH stock opened at $36.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.68. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 89.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $881,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $881,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,696 in the last ninety days. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 93,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

