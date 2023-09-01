American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Raymond James

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AMH. B. Riley raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.84.

AMH stock opened at $36.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.68. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 89.80%.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $881,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $881,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,696 in the last ninety days. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 93,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

