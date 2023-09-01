Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded Profire Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Profire Energy Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE opened at $2.68 on Monday. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $127.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Profire Energy will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFIE. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 106.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 69,884 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 20.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 648,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 110,030 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 12.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 84.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 32,185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company also sells and installs its systems in South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

