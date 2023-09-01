Evercore ISI Trims United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Target Price to $58.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UAL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on United Airlines from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Argus upped their price objective on United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.14.

United Airlines stock opened at $49.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.41. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $1.00. United Airlines had a return on equity of 48.89% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,599,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,599,801.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $2,046,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 65,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in United Airlines by 16.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 838.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 42,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 38,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

