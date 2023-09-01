Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of VALN stock opened at $13.98 on Monday. Valneva has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $19.92. The company has a market cap of $970.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VALN. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the first quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

