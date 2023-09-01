Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Cut to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UPWK. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Upwork from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Upwork from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upwork has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $14.81 on Monday. Upwork has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $168.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.71 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,520 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $312,127.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,032,937 shares in the company, valued at $14,316,506.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $312,127.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,032,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,316,506.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Olivier Marie sold 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $88,692.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,357.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,043 shares of company stock worth $829,622. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Upwork by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Upwork by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,050,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

