WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of WW International in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on WW International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.17.

WW International Stock Performance

NASDAQ WW opened at $9.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $766.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83. WW International has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $12.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $226.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.94 million. WW International had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. On average, analysts forecast that WW International will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WW International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WW International during the first quarter worth $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 69.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 58,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 23,861 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in WW International by 17.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in WW International by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WW International in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

