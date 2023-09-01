TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WULF. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company.

Shares of TeraWulf stock opened at $2.09 on Monday. TeraWulf has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68.

In related news, CEO Paul B. Prager acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 55,488 shares of company stock worth $102,480. Company insiders own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 300.0% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 182.7% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 339,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 219,207 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in TeraWulf by 28.6% during the first quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 449,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at $1,214,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in TeraWulf by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 418,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 100,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

