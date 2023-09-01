StockNews.com Upgrades Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Washington Federal Price Performance

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $27.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Washington Federal has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.38.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $286.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.43 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Washington Federal by 56.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 33.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Washington Federal in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 12.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Federal

(Get Free Report)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.