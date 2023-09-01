Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FTNT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Fortinet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.32.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $60.21 on Monday. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.69.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $1,457,937.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,351.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,457,937.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,351.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $439,215.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,801.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,429,412. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

