Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Stock Performance

CTIB stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. Yunhong CTI has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 million, a P/E ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 32.60% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yunhong CTI

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yunhong CTI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yunhong CTI by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 21,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yunhong CTI by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 25,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Yunhong CTI by 19.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.

