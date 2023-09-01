Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Yunhong CTI Stock Performance
CTIB stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. Yunhong CTI has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 million, a P/E ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 0.96.
Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 32.60% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter.
Yunhong CTI Company Profile
Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.
