Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIBFree Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Stock Performance

CTIB stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. Yunhong CTI has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 million, a P/E ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIBGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 32.60% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yunhong CTI

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yunhong CTI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yunhong CTI by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 21,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yunhong CTI by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 25,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Yunhong CTI by 19.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.