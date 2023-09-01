CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CrowdStrike from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CrowdStrike from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $182.95.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Trading Up 9.3 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $163.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.85 and its 200-day moving average is $139.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $198.14. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.82, a P/E/G ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 0.96.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $26,885,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at $169,160,419.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $26,885,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at $169,160,419.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.