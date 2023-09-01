Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Price Performance

EDUC stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04. Educational Development has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $14.52 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development

About Educational Development

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Educational Development by 63.2% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

