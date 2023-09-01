Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT)

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EGHT. Barclays dropped their price target on 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 8X8 from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on 8X8 from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Craig Hallum cut 8X8 from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.13.

Shares of NASDAQ EGHT opened at $3.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.09 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 41.65% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 28,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $127,596.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,953.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 11,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $52,306.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,763.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 28,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $127,596.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,953.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,971 shares of company stock valued at $216,664. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 319.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 11,379 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 408.0% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,219,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 979,470 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 407.0% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 164,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 131,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter valued at $84,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

