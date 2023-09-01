Esperion Therapeutics’ (ESPR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $22.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ESPR. Northland Securities upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an under perform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.25 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.88.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $171.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.16. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $8.87.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $25.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.64 million. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 13,354,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505,808 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $5,850,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $21,141,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,147,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 116.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,706,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

