Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Heineken from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.29.

Get Heineken alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Heineken

Heineken Trading Down 1.9 %

Heineken Cuts Dividend

OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $48.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.58. Heineken has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th.

About Heineken

(Get Free Report)

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in Europe, Americas, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Pure Piraña, Desperados, Edelweiss, and Lagunitas brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, and Old Mout brands, as well as under regional and local brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.