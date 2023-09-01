Decisive Dividend (OTCMKTS:DEDVF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Decisive Dividend (OTCMKTS:DEDVF – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:DEDVF opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. Decisive Dividend has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood and gas burning stoves, and fireplace inserts in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

