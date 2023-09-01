Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CIFR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Shares of Cipher Mining stock opened at $3.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68. The company has a market cap of $800.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.80 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Cipher Mining has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $5.30.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cipher Mining will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cary M. Grossman sold 85,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $308,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,772.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider William Iwaschuk sold 100,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $358,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,880.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cary M. Grossman sold 85,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $308,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,772.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Cipher Mining by 2,606.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,078,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,790 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its holdings in Cipher Mining by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 551,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 254,875 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

