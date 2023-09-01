DA Davidson Reiterates Neutral Rating for Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE)

DA Davidson restated their neutral rating on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

BRZE has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Braze from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Braze from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Braze from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.88.

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $46.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.07. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $46.59.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 36.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Braze will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Braze news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $64,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,508.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $64,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,508.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 133,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,185.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 513,829 shares of company stock worth $22,031,629. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Braze by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Braze by 2,301.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 118,101 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Braze by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Braze by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,860,000 after purchasing an additional 124,741 shares in the last quarter. 49.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

