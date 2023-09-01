Broadcom’s (AVGO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $900.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AVGO. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $820.89.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $922.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $872.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $740.51. The company has a market capitalization of $380.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $923.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

