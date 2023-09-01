Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $65.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APLS. Raymond James reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $89.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day moving average is $67.91. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.33. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 212.82% and a negative net margin of 356.02%. The company had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 482.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $6,196,375.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,900,914.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $6,196,375.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,900,914.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $283,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,053,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,921,385.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,568 shares of company stock worth $10,158,232 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

