The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Free Report) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut Adyen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Adyen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank cut Adyen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Adyen in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Adyen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,628.00.

Adyen Trading Down 0.1 %

About Adyen

Shares of ADYEY stock opened at $8.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.52. Adyen has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $18.69.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

