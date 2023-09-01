ATB Capital Raises NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$14.50

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by ATB Capital from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares set a C$15.00 price objective on NFI Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. National Bank Financial raised NFI Group from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on NFI Group from C$8.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$16.95.

Shares of NFI Group stock opened at C$12.35 on Monday. NFI Group has a 1 year low of C$7.00 and a 1 year high of C$14.34. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

