Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Upgraded by HC Wainwright to “Buy”

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $3.75 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $2.00. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AKBA. Piper Sandler raised Akebia Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Akebia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA opened at $1.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $258.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3,284.16% and a negative net margin of 48.25%. The firm had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKBA. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 302,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 182,924 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 1,200.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 237,922 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Alerce Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. Alerce Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,090,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after buying an additional 10,437,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

