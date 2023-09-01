Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) PT Raised to C$6.50 at Paradigm Capital

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Paradigm Capital from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Paradigm Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Haivision Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Haivision Systems stock opened at C$3.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.91. The company has a market cap of C$103.79 million, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.93. Haivision Systems has a 1-year low of C$2.11 and a 1-year high of C$5.44.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Haivision Systems had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of C$35.11 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Haivision Systems will post 0.1501736 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haivision Systems Company Profile

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.

