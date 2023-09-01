Desjardins Lowers Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$13.50

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective decreased by Desjardins from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CPG. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$12.50 price target on Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.23.

TSE:CPG opened at C$11.12 on Monday. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.57 and a 52 week high of C$11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.90.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$969.10 million. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 5.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.7630332 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

