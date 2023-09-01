Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $575.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on COST. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $566.42.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

COST stock opened at $549.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $571.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $546.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

