StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Down 1.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

CLRB opened at $1.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.32. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 757,466 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cellectar Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.