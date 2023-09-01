StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cellectar Biosciences
Cellectar Biosciences Stock Down 1.7 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 757,466 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cellectar Biosciences
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cellectar Biosciences
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Takeaways from the August Inflation Report
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- On Fire: 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Penny Stocks
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- 6 Cybersecurity Stocks: Which is the Best to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.