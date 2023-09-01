Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $4.21 on Monday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 13.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.