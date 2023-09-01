Citigroup Cuts Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Price Target to $34.00

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CCSI has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:CCSI opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.54. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $65.68. The firm has a market cap of $627.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $92.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCSI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 45,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands.

