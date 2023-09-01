BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BBIO. BTIG Research raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BridgeBio Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.30.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $29.91 on Monday. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $36.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.74.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 97.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 22,683 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $648,506.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,538.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 22,683 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $648,506.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,538.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $1,473,871.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,813,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,609,302.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,574,235 shares of company stock worth $54,622,379. Insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,320,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,442,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,916,000 after purchasing an additional 901,628 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,201,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 875,468 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 4,498.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 553,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 541,690 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

