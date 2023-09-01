Mizuho Reiterates Buy Rating for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AXSM. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.25.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

AXSM stock opened at $80.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.66 and its 200-day moving average is $71.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $38.87 and a 1 year high of $91.29.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.24. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 101.07% and a negative return on equity of 92.39%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.19 million. Equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 461.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.