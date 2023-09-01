StockNews.com Lowers BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.64.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BJRI

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Down 0.4 %

BJRI opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.43. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $22.93 and a twelve month high of $37.83. The company has a market cap of $693.28 million, a PE ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $349.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.05 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 3.89%. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Restaurants

In related news, CEO Gregory Levin acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth $477,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 620.9% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 82,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 71,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $831,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.