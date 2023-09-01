Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Cut to “Hold” at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $56.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASO. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $54.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $3,312,069.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,304 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $52,429.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,606. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $3,312,069.96. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,859 shares of company stock worth $6,410,100. 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

