Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $270.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $247.79.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $197.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.26. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 0.49. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $178.64 and a 1-year high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $318.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 85.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. On average, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,226.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,226.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,460 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $643,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,997.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,347 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $40,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.