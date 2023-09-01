Jefferies Financial Group Boosts APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $43.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of APA from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of APA from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. 58.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.36.

Shares of APA opened at $43.84 on Monday. APA has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $50.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 117.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. APA’s revenue was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that APA will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in APA in the second quarter worth approximately $17,564,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in APA during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,708,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in APA by 303.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 687,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,502,000 after purchasing an additional 517,461 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in APA by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

